Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,262,300.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.