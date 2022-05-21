Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells 1,274,279 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 301.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

