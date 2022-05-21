Scott Bender Sells 180,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $4,441,630.71.

WHD opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 788.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth $39,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

