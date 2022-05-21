Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $7,981,461.60 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCTY opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,466,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,799,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,442,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

