Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $7,981,461.60 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PCTY opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.95.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
