The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Sells $5,607,578.40 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HAIN opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

