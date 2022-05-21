Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,957,700.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 350,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.