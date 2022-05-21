Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

