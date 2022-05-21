The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO Sells $11,510,940.24 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.