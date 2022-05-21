Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 987,859 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,524,394.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,399,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869,508.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 450,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

