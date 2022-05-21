Christian Asmar Buys 250,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVID opened at $26.73 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

