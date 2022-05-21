Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $15,445,000.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

