Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 288.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,013,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH opened at $16.47 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

