Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.55 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

