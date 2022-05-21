Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 430,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter.

GNOM stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

