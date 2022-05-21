Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 695,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.