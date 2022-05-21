Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,452 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $250.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day moving average is $277.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

