Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,801 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zumiez worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.