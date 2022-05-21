Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,909 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:LPL opened at $6.60 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

LG Display Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

