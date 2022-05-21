BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 761,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

BKU stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

