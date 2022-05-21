Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of OMAB opened at $56.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.55%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

