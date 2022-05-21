Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,619,000.
IDLB opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.