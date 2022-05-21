Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,619,000.

IDLB opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

