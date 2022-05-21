Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

