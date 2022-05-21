Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,182 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.