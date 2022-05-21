Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

