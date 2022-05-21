Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $610,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $992.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

