Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

