Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Terex by 237,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

