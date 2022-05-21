Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $641,000 Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

