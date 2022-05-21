Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $111.56 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

