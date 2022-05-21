Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $42.82 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.