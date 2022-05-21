Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

