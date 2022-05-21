Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.