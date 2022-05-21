Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

