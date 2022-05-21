Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $298,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $3,070,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CGI by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

