Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

