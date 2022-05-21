Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 511.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

