Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP opened at $134.16 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.