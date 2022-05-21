Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

