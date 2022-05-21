Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

