Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.44 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

