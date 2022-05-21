Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

