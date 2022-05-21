Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,099.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,808 shares of company stock valued at $258,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.