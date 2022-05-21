Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $307,000 Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $32.29 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

