ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of ASA opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals (Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.