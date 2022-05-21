Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,755 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.