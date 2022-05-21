Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.51%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.