Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.