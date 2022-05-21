Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 352 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,476.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $50.33 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $834.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.98.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.