AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.