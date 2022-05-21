Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $93.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.